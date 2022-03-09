Tata Power's Singapore JV wins bid for SEUPTCL under bankruptcy resolution

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
As part of the resolution process, Resurgent Power will infuse equity and raise debt in SEUPTCL at a total enterprise value of more than ₹6,000 crore.
The transaction is part of a stressed asset resolution process initiated by a resolution professional through a competitive bidding process.
Tata Power-backed joint venture, Resurgent Power Ventures Pte Limited (Resurgent Power) becomes a successful bidder for the South East UP Power Transmission Company Limited (SEUPTCL) under IBC proceedings. The JV has received a Letter of Intent (LOI) on Wednesday from the resolution professional of SEUPTCL and is part of a stressed asset resolution process.
As part of the resolution process, Resurgent Power will infuse equity and raise debt in SEUPTCL at a total enterprise value of more than ₹6,000 crore for implementing and commissioning the elements timely and turnaround the asset that will maximize value for all the stakeholders.
Dr. Praveer Sinha, CEO & MD, Tata Power said “Tata Power partnering with investors in Resurgent Power had bid for acquiring SEUPTCL and is delighted to have been selected as the successful bidder by the Resolution Professional for acquiring the project under IBC proceedings. This asset
will bring significant value to our transmission business and diversify the Resurgent Power portfolio after the successful turnaround of the 1,980 MW Prayagraj Power Plant and acquisition of System Strengthening Scheme in Northern Region NRSS XXXVI Transmission Limited."
Based in Singapore, Resurgent Power is a JV where Tata Power through its wholly-owned subsidiary Tata Power International Pte holds 26% and the remaining 74% by ICICI Bank and investors of international repute.
With the approval, now the transaction is subject to customary approvals and conditions under IBC proceedings.
Incorporated as a special purpose vehicle formed by UP Power Transmission Company Limited (UPPTCL), SEUPTCL has approximately 1,500 Kms of Transmission Line and is divided into two groups. The Group-1 consists of 6 Nos. of Transmission Element totaling 582 Kms. of Transmission Lines (765 KV & 400 KV) and 2 Nos. of 400 KV Substation with a combined capacity of 1,630 MVA and the Group- 2 comprises 8 Nos of Transmission Element totaling 953 Kms. of Transmission Lines (765 KV & 400 KV) and 3 Nos. of 400 KV Substation with a combined capacity of 4,100 MVA.
On Wednesday, Tata Power stock closed at Rs229.25 apiece up 0.99% on BSE. The stock has touched an intraday high and low of Rs231.10 apiece and Rs226.20 apiece.
