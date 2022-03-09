Tata Power's Singapore JV wins bid for SEUPTCL under bankruptcy resolution

Incorporated as a special purpose vehicle formed by UP Power Transmission Company Limited (UPPTCL), SEUPTCL has approximately 1,500 Kms of Transmission Line and is divided into two groups. The Group-1 consists of 6 Nos. of Transmission Element totaling 582 Kms. of Transmission Lines (765 KV & 400 KV) and 2 Nos. of 400 KV Substation with a combined capacity of 1,630 MVA and the Group- 2 comprises 8 Nos of Transmission Element totaling 953 Kms. of Transmission Lines (765 KV & 400 KV) and 3 Nos. of 400 KV Substation with a combined capacity of 4,100 MVA.