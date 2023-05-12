Tata Power’s TPSL to add 200 MW of solar power to Rajasthan grid by 20241 min read . Updated: 12 May 2023, 03:29 PM IST
The solar plant is expected to be commissioned by March 2024 and will be connected to Central Transmission Utility to supply 485 million units of energy annually
New Delhi: TP Saurya Ltd (TPSL), a subsidiary of Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd (TPREL) on Friday signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) with Tata Power Trading Company Ltd (TPTCL) to set up a 200MW (280MWp) solar project in Bikaner, Rajasthan.
