Home/ Companies / News/  Tata Power’s TPSL to add 200 MW of solar power to Rajasthan grid by 2024
Back

New Delhi: TP Saurya Ltd (TPSL), a subsidiary of Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd (TPREL) on Friday signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) with Tata Power Trading Company Ltd (TPTCL) to set up a 200MW (280MWp) solar project in Bikaner, Rajasthan.

According to a statement by TPREL, the solar plant is expected to be commissioned by March 2024 and will be connected to the Central Transmission Utility (CTU) to supply 485 million units of energy annually.

TPTCL has entered into a PPA with TPSL for a period of 25 years, it added.

With this new addition, TPREL’s total renewable energy capacity has reached 6,788 MW, with an installed capacity of 3,917 MW, which includes 2,989 MW of solar power and 928 MW of wind power. Additionally, the company has 2,871 MW under various stages of implementation.

TPREL is one of India’s leading renewable energy players and has a significant presence in solar, wind, and hydro sectors. The company’s portfolio includes utility-scale projects, rooftop solar, and solar-wind hybrid projects, among others.

TPTCL is into power trading on exchanges such as Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) and Power Exchange of India Limited (PXIL).

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout