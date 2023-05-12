New Delhi: TP Saurya Ltd (TPSL), a subsidiary of Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd (TPREL) on Friday signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) with Tata Power Trading Company Ltd (TPTCL) to set up a 200MW (280MWp) solar project in Bikaner, Rajasthan.

According to a statement by TPREL, the solar plant is expected to be commissioned by March 2024 and will be connected to the Central Transmission Utility (CTU) to supply 485 million units of energy annually.

TPTCL has entered into a PPA with TPSL for a period of 25 years, it added.

With this new addition, TPREL’s total renewable energy capacity has reached 6,788 MW, with an installed capacity of 3,917 MW, which includes 2,989 MW of solar power and 928 MW of wind power. Additionally, the company has 2,871 MW under various stages of implementation.

TPREL is one of India’s leading renewable energy players and has a significant presence in solar, wind, and hydro sectors. The company’s portfolio includes utility-scale projects, rooftop solar, and solar-wind hybrid projects, among others.

TPTCL is into power trading on exchanges such as Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) and Power Exchange of India Limited (PXIL).