Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
Sign out
e-paper
Home / Companies / News /  Tata Power says hit by cyber attack, says critical system functioning

Tata Power says hit by cyber attack, says critical system functioning

1 min read . 07:56 PM ISTLivemint
Tata Power Trading Company is a wholly owned subsidiary of Tata Power. Photo by Priyanka Parashar

  • However, all critical operational systems are functioning, it added.

Power company Tata Power on Friday reported a cyber attack on its IT infrastructure, impacting some of its systems.

Power company Tata Power on Friday reported a cyber attack on its IT infrastructure, impacting some of its systems.

However, all critical operational systems are functioning,  Tata Power added.

However, all critical operational systems are functioning,  Tata Power added.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 14 Days Free Trial

"The Company has taken steps to retrieve and restore the systems. All critical operational systems are functioning; however, as a measure of abundant precaution, restricted access and preventive checks have been put in place for employee and customer facing portals and touch points," Tata Power said in its filing with the stock exchange.

"The Company will update on the matter going forward," it further added.

MINT PREMIUMSee All

Shares of Tata Power on Friday ended almost flat at 215.90 apiece on BSE against its previous close.

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
OPEN IN APP