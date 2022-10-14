Tata Power says hit by cyber attack, says critical system functioning

Tata Power says hit by cyber attack, says critical system functioning1 min read . 07:56 PM IST
- However, all critical operational systems are functioning, it added.
Power company Tata Power on Friday reported a cyber attack on its IT infrastructure, impacting some of its systems.
Power company Tata Power on Friday reported a cyber attack on its IT infrastructure, impacting some of its systems.
However, all critical operational systems are functioning, Tata Power added.
However, all critical operational systems are functioning, Tata Power added.
"The Company has taken steps to retrieve and restore the systems. All critical operational systems are functioning; however, as a measure of abundant precaution, restricted access and preventive checks have been put in place for employee and customer facing portals and touch points," Tata Power said in its filing with the stock exchange.
"The Company will update on the matter going forward," it further added.
Shares of Tata Power on Friday ended almost flat at ₹215.90 apiece on BSE against its previous close.