MUMBAI: Tata Power, India’s largest integrated power company, has installed the first-ever DC fast electric vehicle (EV) charger at the Statue of Unity located at Kevadia in Gujarat, it said today.

The grand statute is of India’s first deputy prime minister and home minister Bharat Ratna Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

The Tata Power EZ Charge (charging station) at Kevadia will become an important pit stop for EV users.

“We are committed to installing EV charging points at highways, near important landmarks, and tourist destinations across the country. We will continue to aggressively expand our network to 700 charging stations in India by 2021 and make India EV ready," says Sandeep Bangia, Head – EV & Home Automation, Tata Power.

With this, Tata Power has provided a total of 21charging stations for EV users in Gujarat. The company has also installed EV charging stations across important routes such as NH8, NH64, NH7, SG highway in the state.

The charging station in Kevadia is designed to serve all types of electric cars on Indian roads and currently comes with CCS2 fast-charging standards.

The GBT standard is in execution and likely to be completed by end of July 2021. It will be available 24x7 for charging for all types of EV cars. The charging facility at the station is being offered on pay-as-you-go basis.

Tata Power owns a network of over 4,000 home chargers and over 500 public chargers in 102 cities across India. The company is present across all segments of the EV ecosystem--public charging, captive charging, home and workplace charging stations--it has deployed all types of chargers including DC 001, AC, Type2, Fast DC chargers up to 50kWh. It has also installed up to 240kWh capacity chargers for e-buses in over 80 cities in India.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.