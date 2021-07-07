Tata Power sets up fast EV charging station at Statue of Unity, Gujarat

Tata Power owns a network of over 4,000 home chargers and over 500 public chargers in 102 cities across India. The company is present across all segments of the EV ecosystem--public charging, captive charging, home and workplace charging stations--it has deployed all types of chargers including DC 001, AC, Type2, Fast DC chargers up to 50kWh. It has also installed up to 240kWh capacity chargers for e-buses in over 80 cities in India.