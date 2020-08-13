Subscribe
Tata Power shares close 6 pc higher after June quarter results
Tata Power

Tata Power shares close 6 pc higher after June quarter results

1 min read . 06:53 PM IST PTI

  • The stock closed 5.95 per cent higher at 56.10 on the BSE while on the NSE, it jumped 5.66 per cent
  • Tata Power on Wednesday said its consolidated net profit rose 10 per cent to 268 crore for the quarter ended June

NEW DELHI : New Delhi, Aug 13 (PTI) Shares of Tata Power on Thursday closed the day with 6 per cent gains after the company said its consolidated net profit rose 10 per cent for quarter ended June.

The stock closed 5.95 per cent higher at 56.10 on the BSE. During the day, it gained 9.25 per cent to 57.85.

On the NSE, it jumped 5.66 per cent to close at 55.95.

In traded volume terms, 50.49 lakh shares were traded on the BSE and over 11 crore units on the NSE during the day.

Tata Power on Wednesday said its consolidated net profit rose 10 per cent to 268 crore for the quarter ended June on the back of reduced expenses.

The company had posted a net profit of 243 crore during the same period a year ago, it said in a BSE filing.

During April-June, the company reported a total income of 6,540 crore as compared to 7,874 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Total expenses during the quarter under review stood at 6,555 crore as against 7,228 crore in the year-ago period.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

