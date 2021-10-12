Tata Power Solar, one of the country's largest integrated solar company and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tata Power, on Tuesday said that it has received “Letter of Award" (LoA) to build 100 MW of Distributed Ground Mounted Solar projects for Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL).

The total order value of projects is ₹538 crore. The commissioning date of the projects is set for 12 months, the solar company said in a regulatory filing.

With this win, the Utility Scale EPC order book of Tata Power Solar now stands at ~4GW (DC) capacity with an approximate value of ₹9,264 crore (without GST), thereby strengthening its position as the country's leading Solar EPC player.

The EESL project sites are located in Maharashtra. The work secured includes engineering, design, supply, construction, erection, testing, O&M and commissioning of the solar projects.

Speaking on this, Dr Praveer Sinha, CEO & MD, Tata Power said, “We are enthused with the new contract win from EESL for Distributed Ground Mounted Solar EPC projects. This is yet another recognition of Tata Power's strong credentials in the solar energy domain and project execution capabilities."

Tata Power Solar ranked as top India's solar player

Over the years, Tata Power Solar has been one of the country's leading solar rooftop EPC player with compelling economics, especially for the commercial and industrial segment.

Tata Power Solar comes with a successful background of executing large projects, to name a few 150MW Ayana at Ananthapur, 50 MW Kasargod at Kerala, 56MW Greenko, 30MWp Solar Power Plant in Lapanga, Odisha, 105MWp of Floating solar at Kayamkulam (under implementation).

It has also won an auction conducted by Gujarat for 400 MW of projects to be built at Dholera solar Park.

