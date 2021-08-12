Tata Power Solar, Tata Power’s wholly-owned subsidiary, on Thursday informed that it has received an order worth ₹386 crore. The order is for building 50MWp Solar PV Plant and 50MWh Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) at Phyang village in Leh, Ladakh. The commercial operation date for this project is set for March 2023.

"Tata Power Solar Systems Limited (Tata Power Solar)...has received a “Notice of Award" (NoA) to build 50MWp Solar PV Plant with 50MWh Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) project at Phyang village in Leh, Ladakh. The order value of the project is ₹386 crore," the company said in a statement.

This will be India’s first co-located large scale BESS solution as well as first large scale solar PV project in the Union Territory of Ladakh to be set up at a high altitude of 3600 meters above sea level, the company said.

With the addition of this project, the order pipeline of Tata Power Solar now stands at approximately 4GWp with approx. order value of ₹12,414 crore.

The company informed that the scope of work includes design, engineering, supply and procurement, construction of Solar Photovoltaic grid connected power plant project and BESS on a turnkey basis along with ten years of operations and maintenance services.

Speaking on the development, Tata Power CEo & MD Dr Praveer Sinha: "Tata Power has always been at the forefront of generating renewable energy coupled with innovative solutions. This project is a testament of contribution towards developing an advanced ecosystem for faster adoption of clean energy across the nation."

Tata Power Solar has executed some large large projects such as 150MW Ayana at Ananthapur, 50 MW Kasargod at Kerala, 56MW Greenko, 30MWp Solar Power Plant in Lapanga, Odisha, 105MWp of Floating solar at Kayamkulam (under implementation). It has also won an auction conducted by Gujarat for 400 MW of projects to be built at Dholera solar Park.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.