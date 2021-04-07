Tata Power Solar Systems Limited, has doubled its solar cell and module manufacturing capacity to 1100 MW, the company said today.

The expansion is based on the significant increase in demand that the company has seen for its solar modules, as well as the expected increase in demand.

“We are happy to expand our production capacity to meet the increased demand for our products. Our 31 years of strong experience in providing high quality solar products with continuous involvement in new technology has helped us to maintain leadership position in both solar manufacturing and EPC services," said Praveer Sinha, CEO & MD, Tata Power.

Tata Power Solar has seen an increase in demand for its products. The expansion comes amid the positive intent of the Government of India towards making this country a manufacturing hub and lessen its dependency on other countries as far as import of solar cells and modules are concerned, the company said.

Tata Power Solar’s manufacturing plant in Bengaluru is India’s premier integrated cell and module manufacturing facility that meets the highest industry standards. The plant is ISO certified with over 25 years of production experience.

"Tata Power Solar is also India’s largest specialized EPC player. It has a successful background of executing large projects such as the 150 MW Ayana at Ananthapur, 50 MW Kasargod at Kerala, 56 MW Greenko, 30 MWp Solar Power Plant in Lapanga, Odisha, 105 MWp of Floating solar at Kayamkulam," the company said.

For year till date, Dec ‘20, Tata Power Solar revenue was ₹ 2353 crore as per the Q3 audited financials and has a pending order book of 10,000 crore as on 1st April’21.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via