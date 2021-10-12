Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >Companies >News >Tata Power Solar receives EPC orders worth 538 Crores from EESL

Tata Power Solar receives EPC orders worth 538 Crores from EESL

With this win, the Utility Scale EPC order book of Tata Power Solar now stands at 4GW (DC) capacity.
1 min read . 12:27 PM IST Livemint

  • The total order value of projects is 538 crore, and their commissioning date is set for 12 months

MUMBAI : Tata Power Solar, one of India’s largest integrated solar company and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tata Power, has received an order to build 100MW of distributed ground mounted solar projects for Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL). The total order value of projects is 538 crore. The commissioning date of the projects is set for 12 months.

With this win, the Utility Scale EPC order book of Tata Power Solar now stands at 4GW (DC) capacity with an approximate value of 9,264 crore (without GST), thereby strengthening its position as India’s leading Solar EPC player.

The EESL project sites are located in Maharashtra. The work secured includes engineering, design, supply, construction, erection, testing, O&M and commissioning of the solar projects.

"Over the years, Tata Power Solar has been one of India’s leading solar rooftop EPC player with compelling economics, especially for the commercial and industrial segment. Tata Power Solar comes with a successful background of executing large projects, to name a few 150MW Ayana at Ananthapur, 50 MW Kasargod at Kerala, 56MW Greenko, 30MWp Solar Power Plant in Lapanga, Odisha, 105MWp of Floating solar at Kayamkulam (under implementation)," the company said, adding that it has also won an auction conducted by Gujarat for 400 MW of projects to be built at Dholera solar park.

