Tata Power Solar receives EPC orders worth 538 Crores from EESL

"Over the years, Tata Power Solar has been one of India’s leading solar rooftop EPC player with compelling economics, especially for the commercial and industrial segment. Tata Power Solar comes with a successful background of executing large projects, to name a few 150MW Ayana at Ananthapur, 50 MW Kasargod at Kerala, 56MW Greenko, 30MWp Solar Power Plant in Lapanga, Odisha, 105MWp of Floating solar at Kayamkulam (under implementation)," the company said, adding that it has also won an auction conducted by Gujarat for 400 MW of projects to be built at Dholera solar park.