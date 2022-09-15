Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Companies / News /  Tata Power Solar receives LoA of 612 cr for setting up 100 MW solar project

Tata Power Solar receives LoA of 612 cr for setting up 100 MW solar project

Tata Power Solar receives LoA of 612 cr for setting up 100 MW solar project. (File Photo: Bloomberg)
1 min read . 04:30 PM ISTBy Livemint

Tata Power Solar Systems is a pioneer in curating customised strategic renewable projects and with this win its total portfolio will touch 9.9GWp

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

NEW DELHI: Tata Power Solar Systems, a subsidiary of Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd.,on Thursday said it has received a ‘Letter of Award’ (LoA) of 612 crore for setting up a 100 MW ground-mounted solar project for SJVN Limited.

SJVN is an Indian public sector joint venture between the government of India and the government of Himachal Pradesh, having business interests in hydro, thermal, solar, wind and in power transmission & power trading.

The bids for the project, located at the Raghanesda solar park plot C, Gujarat, were invited earlier this year, the company said in a statement.

“The LoA was awarded through tariff-based competitive bidding. The project will get commissioned within 11 months from the date of receiving of LoA," it added.

TPSSL is a pioneer in curating customised strategic renewable projects and with this win its total portfolio will touch 9.9GWp, as per the company. As on date, TPSSL’s total order book stands at 15,520 crore, it added.

