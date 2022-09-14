Tata Power Solar Systems receives LoA of 596 cr for NHDC project

Tata Power Solar Systems receives LoA of ₹596 cr for NHDC project1 min read . 12:23 PM IST
The project will be commissioned within 13 months from the date of letter of award and will provide sustainable power to M.P. Power Management Company
Tata Power Solar Systems, a solar EPC company and a wholly owned subsidiary of Tata Power Renewable Energy, has received a letter of award (LoA) of ₹596 crore from NHDC Limited for setting up a 125MW floating solar project.
The LoA was awarded through tariff-based competitive bidding. The project will be commissioned within 13 months from the date of letter of award and will provide sustainable power to M.P. Power Management Company Limited.
NHDC, a joint venture of NHPC Ltd and Madhya Pradesh government, had invited bids earlier this year for this project at the Omkareshwar reservoir in the Khandwa district of Madhya Pradesh. It is said to be one of the India’s largest floating solar power projects.
“This is a significant project for Tata Power Solar and we are honoured to collaborate with NHDC. This partnership will highlight our working and project execution diversity to promote green energy across sectors. Floating solar projects are the game changer for the renewable industry. This project is a true reflection of our ability to pioneer world-class solar projects. Floating solar projects are the game changer for the renewable industry. This project is a true reflection of our ability to pioneer world-class solar projects within a short period of time, said Ashish Khanna, CEO, Tata Power Renewable.
With this win, the company’s total utility-scale solar project portfolio touched 9.8 GW. As on date, Tata Power Solar’s total order book stood at ₹14,908 crore. Tata Power holds 93.94% stake in Tata Power Renewable.