Tata Power Solar Systems receives LoA of 596 cr for NHDC project

“This is a significant project for Tata Power Solar and we are honoured to collaborate with NHDC. This partnership will highlight our working and project execution diversity to promote green energy across sectors. Floating solar projects are the game changer for the renewable industry. This project is a true reflection of our ability to pioneer world-class solar projects. Floating solar projects are the game changer for the renewable industry. This project is a true reflection of our ability to pioneer world-class solar projects within a short period of time, said Ashish Khanna, CEO, Tata Power Renewable.