MUMBAI: Tata Power, has taken over the management and operations of NESCO--North Eastern Electricity Supply Company of Odisha--upon completion of the sale process, the company said today.

NESCO will now operate as TP Northern Odisha Distribution Ltd (TPNODL).

As per an order issued by the Odisha Electricity Regulatory Commission (OERC), Tata Power will have 51% stake in the entity with management control and the state-owned GRIDCO will have 49% equity stake.

TPNODL will be responsible for the distribution and retail supply of electricity in five circles of NESCO, covering close to 2 million consumers with annual input energy of 5450 MUs in areas of Balasore, Bhadrak, Baripada, Jajpur and Keonjhar.

This covers a geographical spread of more than 27,500 sq km and a network of more than 90,000 CKT.KMs. for a license period of 25 years.

Praveer Sinha, CEO & MD, Tata Power said, "We are committed to provide reliable, affordable and quality power supply along with superior customer service."

With this, Tata Power now distributes power in the entire state of Odisha, with a total customer base of 9 million.

Tata Power's consumer base now stands at 11.5 million spread across Mumbai, New Delhi, Odisha and Ajmer and is the largest private sector power distribution company in the country.

