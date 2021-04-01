Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >Tata Power takes over power distribution in northeastern Odisha

Tata Power takes over power distribution in northeastern Odisha

Premium
Tata Power will have 51% stake in TPNODL with management control and the state-owned GRIDCO will have 49% equity stake. (Photo: Mint)
1 min read . 06:05 PM IST Kalpana Pathak

  • Tata Power's consumer base now stands at 11.5 million spread across Mumbai, New Delhi, Odisha and Ajmer and is the largest private sector power distribution company in the country

MUMBAI: Tata Power, has taken over the management and operations of NESCO--North Eastern Electricity Supply Company of Odisha--upon completion of the sale process, the company said today.

MUMBAI: Tata Power, has taken over the management and operations of NESCO--North Eastern Electricity Supply Company of Odisha--upon completion of the sale process, the company said today.

NESCO will now operate as TP Northern Odisha Distribution Ltd (TPNODL).

TRENDING STORIES See All

NESCO will now operate as TP Northern Odisha Distribution Ltd (TPNODL).

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Also Read | Inside Mumbai’s new extortion economy

As per an order issued by the Odisha Electricity Regulatory Commission (OERC), Tata Power will have 51% stake in the entity with management control and the state-owned GRIDCO will have 49% equity stake.

TPNODL will be responsible for the distribution and retail supply of electricity in five circles of NESCO, covering close to 2 million consumers with annual input energy of 5450 MUs in areas of Balasore, Bhadrak, Baripada, Jajpur and Keonjhar.

This covers a geographical spread of more than 27,500 sq km and a network of more than 90,000 CKT.KMs. for a license period of 25 years.

Praveer Sinha, CEO & MD, Tata Power said, "We are committed to provide reliable, affordable and quality power supply along with superior customer service."

With this, Tata Power now distributes power in the entire state of Odisha, with a total customer base of 9 million.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

Tata Power's consumer base now stands at 11.5 million spread across Mumbai, New Delhi, Odisha and Ajmer and is the largest private sector power distribution company in the country.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.