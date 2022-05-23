Tata Power, Tata Motors collaborate to develop a 7MWp solar rooftop project

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Tata Motors generated 92.39 million kWh of renewable electricity in FY22, accounting for almost 19.4% of total power usage. The company plans to focus on sourcing renewable energy
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
NEW DELHI: Tata Power and Tata Motors on Monday announced collaborating on a project to develop a 7 MWp solar rooftop project at Tata Motors’ plant in Chikhali, Pune, making the unit home to India’s largest on-site solar project.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
NEW DELHI: Tata Power and Tata Motors on Monday announced collaborating on a project to develop a 7 MWp solar rooftop project at Tata Motors’ plant in Chikhali, Pune, making the unit home to India’s largest on-site solar project.
This is the third phase of a joint MWp on-site solar project developed by the two companies. A 10 MWp has been previously installed.
This is the third phase of a joint MWp on-site solar project developed by the two companies. A 10 MWp has been previously installed.
The two have also inked a power purchase agreement (PPA) for the project.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The installation is expected to generate 23 million units of electicity, mitigating 5.23 lakh tonnes of carbon dioxide. It is equivalent to planting 8.36 lakh trees over a lifetime.
“Tata Motors has been working towards reducing greenhouse gas emissions to achieve Net Zero Emission goal. With fresh agreement to install an additional Roof Top solar plant of 7 MWp in our Pune plant in association with Tata Power, we will move closer to our goal of 100% Renewable Energy. Post commissioning of this capacity, we will become the largest onsite solar installation in India," said Mr. Rajesh Khatri, Vice President, Operations, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd.
Tata Motors generated 92.39 million kWh of renewable electricity in FY22, accounting for almost 19.4% of total power usage. The company plans to focus on sourcing renewable energy to reach its goal of having 100% renewable energy by 2030.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“India’s largest on-site solar project at Tata Motors‘ Pune plant is a testament to our shared goal of being green in our businesses. The project reinforces Tata Power’s position as one of India’s top renewable energy players, offering considerable value to its partners through its project execution capabilities and technical expertise," said Mr. Gurinder Singh Sandhu, Chief – New Business Services, Tata Power.
Tata Power has one of the world’s largest rooftop (16MW) at a single location at Radhasoami Satsang Beas (RSSB), Amritsar; 2.67MW at Cochin International Airport; one of the world’s largest solar-powered cricket stadium-Cricket Club of India (CCI) with 820.8 kWp capacity; unique installation of the solar vertical farm (120kW) at Dell Technologies at Bangalore and 1.4MW floating solar at Tata Chemicals, Nellore. In addition, Tata Power is carrying out an extensive pan-India residential rooftop program to make people aware of the benefits of savings through solar energy.