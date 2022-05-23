Tata Power on Monday announced that the company has collaborated with Tata Motors to develop a 7 MWp solar rooftop project at the latter's passenger vehicle plant in Chikhali, Pune. The two companies have recently inked a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) for this solar project.

This is the third phase of a joint 17 MWp on-site solar project developed by the two companies, of which 10 MWp has already been installed, the Tata Group firm said in an exchange filing.

The rooftop installation is collectively expected to generate 23 million units of electricity, mitigating 5.23 lakh tonne of carbon dioxide. This will be equivalent to planting 8.36 lakh trees over a lifetime.

With the new installation, Tata Power will move closer to its goal of 100 per cent renewable energy. Post commissioning of this capacity, it will become the largest on-site solar installation in India, the company added.

“Tata Motors, as a signatory to the RE100, is committed to using 100 percent renewable energy in its operations and has taken many steps toward this objective by gradually increasing the proportion of renewable energy used in its operations," it said.

The company generated 92.39 million kWh of renewable electricity in FY22, accounting for almost 19.4% of total power usage. The company also plans to obtain renewable energy with greater rigour to reach its goal of procuring 100% renewable energy by 2030.