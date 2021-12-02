Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Tata Power ties up with ama Stays & Trails to set up EV charging stations

1 min read . 03:32 PM IST Livemint

  • Under the partnership, Tata Power EZ Charge has established EV chargers for guests staying at the amã Stays & Trails homestays.

Tata Power has collaborated with amã Stays & Trails, India’s first branded homestay portfolio by Indian Hotels Company Ltd, to set up EV charging stations at over 30 of its villas and heritage bungalows across 11 destinations.

A rising demand for sustainable transport infrastructure has resulted in an increasing number of hospitality brands investing in electric vehicle (EV) charging points, a statement said.

The collaboration is a step forward in catering to the evolving needs of environmentally-conscious customers by reducing their travel carbon footprint and embracing a more sustainable future.

This marks an important step for both flagship Tata Group companies in furthering their commitment towards adopting more sustainable and cost-efficient business practices.

Under the partnership, Tata Power EZ Charge has established EV chargers for guests staying at the amã Stays & Trails homestays.

Tata Power has deployed an extensive EV charging infrastructure with over 1,000 EV charging points across 180 different cities under the EZ Charge brand along with a digital platform to facilitate an easy & smooth customer experience.

Tata Power yesterday has bagged India's largest solar and battery project worth 945 crore by Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) to build a 100 MW EPC solar project, along with 120 MWh utility scale Battery Energy Storage System.

After the contract, the utility scale EPC order book of Tata Power Solar now stands at around 4.4 GW (DC) capacity with an approximate value of 9,000 crore without GST.

On Thursday, Tata Power shares are trading flat in noon deals at 225.90 apiece on NSE.

