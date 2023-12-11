Tata Power ties up with Indian Oil to set up 500 EV charging points across India
Tata Power Monday said its unit Tata Power EV Charging Solutions Ltd has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Indian Oil Corporation Ltd to install more than 500 fast and ultra-fast electric vehicle charging points across India
Tata Power said on Monday that its unit Tata Power EV Charging Solutions Limited has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) to install more than 500 fast and ultra-fast electric vehicle (EV) charging points across India.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message