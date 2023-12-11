Tata Power ties up with Indian Oil to set up 500 EV charging points across India

Tata Power said on Monday that its unit Tata Power EV Charging Solutions Limited has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) to install more than 500 fast and ultra-fast electric vehicle (EV) charging points across India. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Tata Power will install EV charging points across multiple IOCL retail outlets, the company said in a statement.

These EV charging points will be installed in major cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Pune, and Kochi, as well as across major highways such as the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, Salem-Kochi Highway, Guntur-Chennai Highway and the Golden Quadrilateral, the statement read.

This strategic collaboration focusses on building a reliable and expansive intercity charging network which will help alleviate range anxiety for EV owners travelling between cities, it said.

"Our partnership with IOCL is a strategic move towards establishing a robust EV charging network in the country. Leveraging IOCL's extensive presence, Tata Power will set up fast and superfast charging points in multiple regions," Virendra Goyal, Head -Business Development-EV Charging, Tata Power, said.

The EV users will have a dual advantage of a seamless EV charging experience through the 'Tata Power EZ Charge' app and 'IndianOil e-Charge' mobile app that can be used to locate and book the chargers at their convenience, Tata Power said.

Saumitra Shrivastava, Executive Director (Retail-N&E) expressed the Corporation’s commitment to adapting to the rising trend of electric vehicle penetration. "IOCL envisages to provide 10,000 EV Charging Stations by 2024 transforming retail network to complete energy solutions outlets. With more than 6,000 EV charging stations at present, the company plans to keep expanding its reach. Our strategic partnership with Tata Power is poised to play a pivotal role in responding to this transformative shift. We at IOCL are geared up to overcome challenges and capitalize on opportunities in this area, ensuring a seamless transition towards a more sustainable and eco-friendly mobility paradigm."

Tata Power has established itself as a leader in the electric vehicle charging domain, with a substantial market share of nearly 60%. Their expansive nationwide network, reaching more than 420 cities, offers a comprehensive array of charging solutions, including over 62,000 home chargers, 4,900 public and semi-public charging points, and 430 bus charging stations. Notably, this network is continually expanding, underscoring Tata Power's unwavering commitment to enhancing electric vehicle charging accessibility across the nation.

