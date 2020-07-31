Tata Power to cut debt to 25,000 cr by FY21 end: Chandrasekaran

“With these measures, we will end this year with a debt of around ₹25,000 crore, bringing down the debt-to-equity ratio to close to 1. This will also move the net debt-to-Ebitda (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, amortization) ratio closer to 3, (significantly) strengthening our balance sheet and lowering financing costs," he said. Expressing his dissatisfaction with the progress on the 4- gigawatt (GW) Coastal Gujarat Power Ltd plant, which needed an investment of ₹24,000 crore, and loss funding of ₹10,000 crore, Chandrasekaran said: “CGPL Mundra continues to be a drag on the financials and will likely to need further support. While a number of discussions have happened with the five state government procurers, it is unfortunate that we do not yet have clarity on a resolution. But for now, we see some relief from lower coal prices."