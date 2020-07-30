Tata Power to cut debt to 25,000 crore by March end

Chandrasekaran expressed his dissatisfaction over the progress on Coastal Gujarat Power Ltd (CGPL), the 4GW power plant that required investment of ₹24,000 crore, loss funding of ₹10,000 crore and is a millstone around the company’s neck. “CGPL Mundra continues to be a drag on the financials and will likely require further support. While a number of discussions have happened with the five state government procurers, it is unfortunate that we do not yet have clarity on a resolution. However, for now, we see some relief from lower coal prices."