Tata Power to develop 225 MW hybrid renewable power project

MUMBAI : Tata Power Green Energy Ltd (TPGEL) has received a letter of award from Tata Power Mumbai Distribution to develop a 225 megawatt hybrid renewable project.

Tata Power Green Energy Ltd (TPGEL) has received a letter of award from Tata Power Mumbai Distribution to develop a 225 megawatt hybrid renewable project.

The energy will be supplied to Tata Power Mumbai Distribution under a power purchase agreement valid for a period of 25 years from scheduled commercial operation date, TPGEL said in a statement on Thursday.

The energy will be supplied to Tata Power Mumbai Distribution under a power purchase agreement valid for a period of 25 years from scheduled commercial operation date, TPGEL said in a statement on Thursday. Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

The project is required to be commissioned within 18 months from the date of execution of the power purchase agreement.

TPGEL - a subsidiary of Tata Power - said the plant is expected to generate about 700 million units of energy per year and will annually offset about 700 million kg of carbon dioxide.

Tata Power's renewable capacity will increase to 3,782 MW of which 2,637 MW is operational and 1,145 MW is under implementation including 225 MW won under this letter of award.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Topics TATA