Tata Power to invest 3,000 cr to set up solar cell, module unit in Tamil Nadu

Tata Power Solar’s new production facility, being set up with the support and assistance of Tamil Nadu government, will help to meet the rising demand for clean energy solutions in the country apart from providing huge employment opportunities
NEW DELHI: Tata Power has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Tamil Nadu government to invest about ₹3,000 crore to set up solar cell, module manufacturing unit in Tirunelveli, Tamil Nadu.
The MoU outlines the commitment made by both parties to stimulate clean energy transition and employment in the state. The investment in the plant will be made over a period of 16 months and will directly and indirectly create over 2,000 jobs, with majority of them being women employees, Tata Power said in a statement.
The MoU was signed by S Krishnan, additional chief secretary to government of Tamil Nadu, Industries Department, and Praveer Sinha, CEO & MD, Tata Power, in the presence of state chief minister M K Stalin and senior officials of the state.
“India has opportunity to spearhead the usage of clean and green energy solutions to meet its energy requirements. Tata Power Solar’s new production facility, being set up with the support and assistance of Tamil Nadu government, will help to meet the rising demand for clean energy solutions in the country apart from providing huge employment opportunities," said Praveer Sinha, CEO & MD, Tata Power, said
The new plant in Tamil Nadu will integrate Mono-PERC (Passivated Emitter and Rear Cell) Bifacial Technology with future n-type technology of Tunnel Oxide Passivated Contacts (TOPCON) and will produce High Wattage Modules with industry-leading efficiencies. For the smooth navigation of equipment, the facility will implement Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMR) which use lasers and cameras for transporting parts. Another highlight of the technological advancement in the plant will be the implementation of Industry 4.0 standards - a fully interconnected factory comprising smart manufacturing tools and technologies.
Tata Power Solar’s Tamil Nadu facility will be the second such manufacturing unit after Bengaluru. As one of the largest solar manufacturers in India, the company operates a world-class manufacturing unit in Bangalore, with a production capacity of 635MW of modules and 500 MW of cells.