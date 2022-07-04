Tata Power to invest 3,000 cr to set up solar cell, module unit in Tamil Nadu

The new plant in Tamil Nadu will integrate Mono-PERC (Passivated Emitter and Rear Cell) Bifacial Technology with future n-type technology of Tunnel Oxide Passivated Contacts (TOPCON) and will produce High Wattage Modules with industry-leading efficiencies. For the smooth navigation of equipment, the facility will implement Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMR) which use lasers and cameras for transporting parts. Another highlight of the technological advancement in the plant will be the implementation of Industry 4.0 standards - a fully interconnected factory comprising smart manufacturing tools and technologies.