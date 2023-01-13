Tata Power to set up 25,000 EV charging points across India2 min read . Updated: 13 Jan 2023, 07:35 PM IST
Tata Power is planning to expand its electric charging network by installing 25,000 EV charging points across India
Tata Power on Friday said it plans to set up 25,000 electric vehicle (EV) charging points across the country to support faster adoption of e-mobility over the next five years.