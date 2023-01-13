Tata Power on Friday said it plans to set up 25,000 electric vehicle (EV) charging points across the country to support faster adoption of e-mobility over the next five years.

The company is showcasing its range of hi-tech electric vehicle charging solutions at the ongoing Auto Expo 2023 in Greater Noida.

According to a company statement, visitors were given first-hand experience of the technology that is driving Tata Power’s widespread EV charging network, EZ Charge, as well as one of the most downloaded mobile apps for EV charging, Tata Power EZ Charge.

The app helps commuters find the nearest charging station, know the real-time availability of charging points, and receive updates on charging status, amongst many others, Tata Power said.

The company also said information about its Network Operations Center (NOC) was on display. The NOC helps in the effective operational management of charging stations across India.

“Through its widespread presence in the EV charging space, the company now provides over 3600 public/semi-public chargers and 23500+ residential chargers. Many of these charging stations are also equipped with fast charging technology and located at various strategic locations, such as malls, hotels, airports, and office complexes," it said.

NOC is integrated with the online platform that supports Tata Power’s EZ Charge services, has a real-time communication link with all on-board chargers, and aids in the early detection of tech-related issues. The NOC additionally supports quick problem-solving, back-end system support, and proactive planning for charging infrastructure upkeep.

Virendra Goyal, Head for Business Development, EV charging, Tata Power, said, “The demand for electric vehicles is steadily increasing in India. Therefore, it is important to have a robust pan-India charging network."

He said the company is excited to present products and technologies, which make Tata Power India’s leading EV charging solutions provider.

“We remain committed to playing a prominent role in helping Indian consumers consider sustainable mobility in the future," he added.

The company said the venture is in line with the government’s National Electric Mobility Mission Plan, which aims to develop electric vehicle charging infrastructure using the latest technological platform along with easy access to charging points for electric vehicles.

Tata Power has also set up a state-of-the-art Network Operations Centre in Mumbai for real time management of the charging infrastructure.