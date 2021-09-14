NEW DELHI : Tata Motors has inked a solar power purchase agreement with Tata Power to set up and run a 3 megawatt (MW) solar rooftop project at its passenger vehicle plant in Pune.

This comes amid a growing focus on environmental, social and governance (ESG) investing.

“Reiterating its commitment to conserve energy and achieve 100% renewable energy source for all its operations, Tata Motors has signed a Solar Power Purchase Agreement with Tata Power to install and operate a 3 MWp rooftop solar project at its Passenger Vehicle Business Unit (PVBU) plant in Pune. This solar rooftop project is expected to generate nearly 45 lakh KWh per year, reducing carbon emissions by approximately 3,538 tonnes per year," Tata Motors said in a statement.

Tata Power has an installed operational portfolio of 12.811 gigawatt (GW), of which 4 GW is from clean energy projects, and supplies power through its electricity distribution companies (discoms) in Mumbai, North Delhi, Odisha and Ajmer.

“Being a signatory of the RE100, Tata Motors is committed to using 100% renewable power and has taken several strides towards achieving this goal by progressively increasing the proportion of renewable energy used in its operations," the statement said.

This comes at a time of growing activity in the commercial and industrial (C&I) segment.

“In FY21, the company’s car plants in Pune and Sanand generated/sourced 26.10 million kWh of renewable electricity, which is 25.0% of its total power (111.3 million units) consumption. This contributed to avoidance of 18,672 metric tons of carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions. The company intends to source renewable energy more rigorously, to the extent possible, to meet its aspiration to source 100 per cent renewable energy by 2030," the statement added.

India’s push for green energy has borne results, with the country crossing the 100 GW milestone of installed renewable energy capacity. India is running the world’s largest clean energy programme to achieve 175 GW of renewable capacity, including 100GW of solar power by 2022.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.