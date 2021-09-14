Tata Power to set up 3 MW solar rooftop project at Tata Motors plant

“In FY21, the company’s car plants in Pune and Sanand generated/sourced 26.10 million kWh of renewable electricity, which is 25.0% of its total power (111.3 million units) consumption. This contributed to avoidance of 18,672 metric tons of carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions. The company intends to source renewable energy more rigorously, to the extent possible, to meet its aspiration to source 100 per cent renewable energy by 2030," the statement added.

