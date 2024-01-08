Tata Power unveils ₹70,000-crore green energy push in Tamil Nadu
Tata Power plans to invest ₹70,000 crore to develop 10 GW of solar and wind power capacity in Tamil Nadu over the next 5-7 years, aligning with its goal of achieving 70 per cent clean energy production by 2030.
In a major commitment to clean energy, Tata Power announced a ₹70,000-crore investment to develop 10 gigawatts (GW) of solar and wind power capacity in Tamil Nadu over the next five to seven years. This ambitious project aligns with the power giant's vision of achieving 70 per cent clean and green energy production by 2030 and complete carbon neutrality by 2040, according to a report by Economic Times.