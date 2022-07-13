Tata Power wins 600 MW hybrid power project for SECI in Karnataka. Details here

Last week, Tata Power signed an MoU with the Tamil Nadu government to invest approximately ₹3,000 crore for setting up a greenfield 4GW Solar Cell and 4GW Solar Module manufacturing plant in Tirunelveli District of Tamil Nadu. The MoU outlines the commitment made by both parties to stimulate clean energy transition and employment in the state. The investment in the plant will be made over a period of 16 months and will directly or indirectly create over 2,000 employment opportunities with a majority of them being women employees.

