Tata Projects bags $321 million order from NPCIL

NEW DELHI: Tata Projects Wednesday said it has received order worth USD 321 million (around ₹2,182 crore) from Nuclear Power Corporation of India (NPCIL).

This 2x700 MW power plant order, valued around $321 million, is the company's third contract in the nuclear power sector, a company statement said.

The scope of work involves construction of main plant buildings, structures and other associated works of Gorakhpur Haryana Anu Vidyut Pariyojana - 1 & 2, as per the statement.

"Once completed, this project will provide much needed power supply to the region and ensure developmental initiatives receive an impetus. TATA Projects believes that nuclear projects provide a clean source of power thereby ensuring a more environment friendly future," Tata Projects COO-Industrial Systems Satyanarayana K said.

Tata Projects is one of the fastest growing infrastructure companies in India. It has expertise in executing large and complex urban and industrial infrastructure projects.

The company operates through its four strategic business groups (SBGs) namely Industrial Systems SBG, Core Infra SBG, Urban Infra SBG, and Services SBG.

The company provides turnkey end-to-end solutions to set up power generation plants, power transmission & distribution systems, fully integrated rail & metro systems, and chemical process plants, among others.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.