TATA Projects Limited on Monday announced that it has secured an order of ₹2100 crore for Phase 1 of Chennai Peripheral Ring Road Project (Northern Port Access Road) connecting strategically important Ennore Port with Thatchur on AH-45.

The project includes Link Road to Chennai Outer Ring Road from Northern Port Access Road. The six-lane project will have total length of 25.31 km which includes a 1.4km bridge over Buckingham Canal, and is targeted for completion in three years.

There are 26 structures in the project which includes eight major bridges, eight minor bridges, two road-over-bridges, seven vehicle under pass/vehicle over pass, and one interchange.

It will also include 29.38 km of drains and 41.88 km of retaining wall. Once completed, this project is expected to reduce traffic congestion and travel time, while enhancing road safety and operational efficiency of highways, the company said in a statement.

Chennai Peripheral Ring Road is conceptualized to provide better connectivity around the city catering future traffic requirements and provide efficient commercial transportation by enhancing port connectivity.

The project will have five sections. The first section is of 25.31 km long which connects Ennore port with Thatchur NH-16 (old NH-5 – Chennai Kolkata Highway).

Section two will be of 26.20 km, which will connect Thatchur NH-16 (old NH-5 – Chennai Kolkata Highway), Thiruvallur Bypass NH-716 (old NH-205 – Chennai Tirupathi Highway).

Stretch three is longest of all with over 30 kms, it will connect Thiruvallur Bypass NH-716 (old NH-205 – Chennai Tirupathi Highway) and Sriperumbudur NH-48 (old NH-4 – Chennai Bangalore Highway).

