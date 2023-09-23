Tata Projects collaborates with Micron Technology to build a semiconductor assembly and test plant in Gujarat.

Tata Projects on Saturday announced its collaboration with Micron Technology to construct an advanced semiconductor assembly and test plant in Sanand, Gujarat.

The company in a statement said the contract awarded to Tata Projects solidifies the company's proficiency in large-scale, sustainable infrastructure development in the Indian manufacturing landscape.

According to the statement, situated in the Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation area of Chaarodi, Sanand, the project spans an expansive 93 acres of land.

"This enduring project is a significant milestone and the largest investment under the India Semiconductor Mission (ISM)," the statement said, adding that the construction of Phase 1 will include a 500,000 square feet cleanroom space, scheduled to be operational by late 2024.

The statement said the project encompasses the design and construction of a first-of-its-kind DRAM (dynamic random access memory) and NAND (non-volatile flash memory) assembly and test facility in India.

Tata Projects aims to use modern construction methods and techniques involving integrated EPC delivery through 4D BIM and hybrid modular accelerated construction, it added.

According to the statement, the Sanand factory will be designed in accordance with LEED Gold Standards of the Green Building Council and will also integrate advanced water-saving technologies.

Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw, on Saturday said the "Bhoomi Pujan" (groundbreaking ceremony) for the country's first semiconductor plant has taken place in Gujarat.

The ground-breaking for the country's first semi-conductor plant marks a pivotal moment in carrying forward Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for a self-reliant India.

Vaishnaw expressed confidence that the construction of the semiconductor plant would be completed soon, adding that the first indigenous microchips are expected to be rolled out by December 2024.

"Today 'Bhoomi Pujan' of the first semiconductor plant was conducted. This is an important step in carrying forward the PM's vision (of Atmanirbhar Bharat). The construction of the plant will be completed soon and the first indigenous microchips will roll out from here by December 2024," Vaishnaw said.

Underlining the strides marked by the country's electronic industry under the leadership of PM Modi, Vaishnaw said, "In 2014, the manufacturing cost of mobile phones in India was ₹17,000 crores. This has now soared to ₹3,65,000 crores. The electronics industry, once valued at ₹1,90,000 crores, has expanded to be worth ₹8,30,000 crores."

“Exports have increased fivefold, rising from ₹40,000 crores to ₹2,00,000 crores," the Union Minister added.

All these advancements are attributed to semiconductor chips, Vaishnaw said, adding that the country was poised to become a major semiconductor hub.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

