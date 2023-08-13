Tata Projects to focus on building chip factories1 min read 13 Aug 2023, 11:44 PM IST
Tata Projects is in the final stages of starting on a large “state-of-the-art semiconductor manufacturing project” that shall involve the latest construction technologies including prefab/pre-engineered/modular construction
MUMBAI : Tata Projects Ltd expects to earn around 20% of its revenue from building factories for semiconductor manufacturing by FY25-26, its managing director, Vinayak Pai, said in an interview.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message