Next Story
Business News/ Companies / News/  Tata Projects to focus on building chip factories

Tata Projects to focus on building chip factories

1 min read 13 Aug 2023, 11:44 PM IST Ranjani Raghavan

  • Tata Projects is in the final stages of starting on a large “state-of-the-art semiconductor manufacturing project” that shall involve the latest construction technologies including prefab/pre-engineered/modular construction

Vinayak Pai, managing director, Tata Projects.

MUMBAI :Tata Projects Ltd expects to earn around 20% of its revenue from building factories for semiconductor manufacturing by FY25-26, its managing director, Vinayak Pai, said in an interview.

MUMBAI :Tata Projects Ltd expects to earn around 20% of its revenue from building factories for semiconductor manufacturing by FY25-26, its managing director, Vinayak Pai, said in an interview.

"One of our strong focus areas is design and EPC (engineering, procurement and construction) of state- of-the-art gigafactory for semiconductor and electronics manufacturing. We can leverage our significant experience in electronics and solar panel manufacturing facilities as well as data centres to deliver value to our customers for semiconductor and chip manufacturing," Pai said.

“One of our strong focus areas is design and EPC (engineering, procurement and construction) of state- of-the-art gigafactory for semiconductor and electronics manufacturing. We can leverage our significant experience in electronics and solar panel manufacturing facilities as well as data centres to deliver value to our customers for semiconductor and chip manufacturing," Pai said.

Tata Projects is in the final stages of starting on a large “state-of-the-art semiconductor manufacturing project" that shall involve the latest construction technologies including prefab/pre-engineered/modular construction, Pai said. “We would like this business to be more than 20% of our revenue in 2025-26."

The company feels its technical expertise in clean rooms and ultra-pure water systems will form a strong foundation for this project.

To meet its goals, it plans to ramp up its designs faster and increase focus on the use of digital tools.

Other verticals that Tata Projects sees significant opportunity in include the steel industry and metals manufacturing, Pai said.

It also has ongoing work in aviation. “Noida airport is a prominent project for us."

We started that project that middle of last year, and we have to complete it by the end of next year," Pai said.

In Mumbai, Tata Projects expects to complete several city related projects by FY24. These include the Mumbai metro line , Mumbai Trans harbour link - Package 2 , as well as 2 residential projects in Thane and Panvel.

Meanwhile, Tata Projects reported revenue from operations of around 3984.1 crore for the first quarter ended June 30th, on a loss of 94.37 crore.

It reported total revenue from operations of 5015.8 crore for FY23, on a loss of 364.8 crore.

It expects to breakeven in FY24 and report profits this year, Pai said.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Ranjani Raghavan

Ranjani Raghavan writes about the Indian investment ecosystem with a focus on venture capital, private equity and startups. Outside of work, she enjoys sketching and birding. You can find her @ranjanir_
Updated: 13 Aug 2023, 11:44 PM IST
