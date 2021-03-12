Tata proposes to buy a majority stake in BigBasket, shows CCI filing

In the filing with the Competition Commission, Tata Digital, a wholly owned unit of Tata Sons, proposed to buy 64.3% of an entity that runs business-to-business sales for BigBasket

BENGALURU : Indian conglomerate Tata Sons plans to buy a majority stake in Alibaba-backed online grocery seller BigBasket, a filing with the country's antitrust body showed on Friday.

In the filing with the Competition Commission of India, Tata Digital Ltd, a wholly owned unit of Tata Sons, proposed to buy 64.3% of an entity that runs business-to-business sales for BigBasket.

Media agencies have reported that the group aims to take control of more than 60% of BigBasket, buying out Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba's stake.

The proposal comes as e-commerce sales, especially of food and groceries, have exploded in India as the COVID-19 pandemic spurred a shift to online shopping.

BigBasket's rivals are expected to spend heavily on the e-grocery business.

Flipkart has announced plans to expand to more Indian cities, while Reliance's digital unit - which is likely to support its grocery service - has raised more than $20 billion from investors including Facebook and Alphabet's Google.

