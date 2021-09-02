MUMBAI : Tata Realty & Infrastructure Ltd has acquired the entire equity share held by Actis TREIT in TRIL IT4 Pvt. Ltd, now called Intellion Square, Goregaon, Mumbai (TRIL IT4) in an all-cash deal, the company said on Thursday.

A securities purchase agreement was executed between all the parties. TRIL IT4 is part of a joint venture between Tata Realty and Actis that invests in and develops new generation offices in established commercial markets across India’s major cities.

Post the transaction, TRIL now owns 100% stake in TRIL IT4 Private Limited, which owns and operates an IT building, located in Malad, Mumbai. TRIL IT4 is a 0.8 million sq. ft completed I.T. building leased to marquee tenants, largely from the technology & BFSI sectors.

Sanjay Dutt, managing director and chief executive officer, TRIL said, “We remain steadfast in our commitment to strengthen our commercial portfolio. This transaction is a testament to our confidence in the Indian commercial real estate sector. This deal is in line with our endeavour and expansion strategy for our commercial portfolio."

The transaction is the second office exit by Actis during the covid-19 pandemic, following in the footsteps of another successful exit Actis completed last year during the peak of the pandemic in Seoul, Korea. Both the exits have delivered strong returns and enforce Actis’ strategy of working with high quality partners, in bringing new generation office assets at competitive prices to its markets.\

During a period of five years, Actis actively supplemented Tata Realty’s efforts in carrying out a programme of substantial asset upgrade works and efficiency-based pricing to enhance the asset’s appeal ahead of major lease renewals and to increase its net income. Despite the impact of the covid-19 pandemic, IT4 remains a highly attractive Grade A office space that has seen not only new tenants making long-term commitments to the property, but also existing tenants extending their leases, with a healthy and stable occupancy at around 90%.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.