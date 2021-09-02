Tata Realty & Infra acquires TRIL IT4 Private Ltd

During a period of five years, Actis actively supplemented Tata Realty’s efforts in carrying out a programme of substantial asset upgrade works and efficiency-based pricing to enhance the asset’s appeal ahead of major lease renewals and to increase its net income. Despite the impact of the covid-19 pandemic, IT4 remains a highly attractive Grade A office space that has seen not only new tenants making long-term commitments to the property, but also existing tenants extending their leases, with a healthy and stable occupancy at around 90%.