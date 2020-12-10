Tata rejects Mistry family’s share swap offer

In October, Tata Sons indicated that it may be open to a planned court monitored separation with the Mistrys but was yet to receive a formal request or proposal from the SP group on this matter. Subsequently, the Mistry family controlled Shapoorji Pallonji (SP) group, filed a scheme of separation in Supreme Court as part of additional relief in the minority shareholders' oppression case, proposing to swap its entire holding in the group holding company for equivalent shares in listed entities of Tata group and along with a pro-rata share of Tata brand value (adjusted for net debt against) payable by cash or listed securities. For unlisted companies of Tata group, the SP group has sought independent valuation also payable in cash and or in listed securities. Announcing its decision to separate from Tata Sons, Mistry family promoted Shapoorji Pallonji ( SP) group raised concerns on alleged corporate governance violations in the Tata Group, in which it remains the single largest shareholder of Tata Sons, the group holding company. It said that it was compelled to seek separation under duress as continuing litigation in the matter would have a serious adverse impact on the SP group’s finances and those whose livelihoods were tied to it.