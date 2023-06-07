Tata retains title of India's most valuable brand, Taj strongest brand for 2nd year in a row: Brand Finance report3 min read 07 Jun 2023, 06:49 AM IST
The Tata Group has retained its title as India's most valuable brand with a brand value of $26.4bn, marking the first Indian brand to break the $25bn mark. India's top 100 most valuable brands collectively showed growth, with total value approaching $2tn.
The Tata Group has retained its title of India’s most valuable brand and is racing ahead with double digit brand value growth of 10.3 per cent to $26.4 billion. This is the first time that an Indian brand has breached the brand value-mark of $25 billion to feature in the top 100 of the Brand Finance Global 500 2023 – the annual ranking of the world’s top 500 most valuable brands.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×