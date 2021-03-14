Tata Salt's augmented reality ad urges people to join march against covid

NEW DELHI: Tata Salt has launched a campaign on the 91st anniversary of Dandi March to rally the nation in a fight for freedom from covid-19.

"Our campaign evokes the historical relevance of the Dandi March where the father of our nation called out for collective citizen measures, as the nation marched towards Independence," said Richa Arora, president, packaged foods, India, Tata Consumer Products.

The augmented reality (AR) driven campaign shows the avatar of Mahatma Gandhi coming to life through digital platforms to deliver a reminder on the simple but critical safety precautions required to counter the spread of covid-19 as cases continue to rise in India.

"This campaign is an effort to bring alive the determination and persistence displayed by Gandhiji during India's freedom struggle to bear on what is required from people today," Arora added.

Users can click on the link and scan any horizontal floor in their house to see an AR version of Gandhi come alive, wearing a mask and delivering a 30-second message appealing to citizens to join him in a virtual march against covid-19. Users can also take a picture wearing a mask with Gandhi and share it on their social media handles using the campaign hashtag to show their support and continue the virtual chain.

"Through an engaging and innovative technology intervention, we are encouraging citizens to follow his [the Mahatma's] footsteps and collectively fight the current world health crisis. By continuing to wear masks, maintaining social distancing and washing their hands regularly," Arora said.

The campaign has been rolled out across all social media channels o.

