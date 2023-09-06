Tata seeks control of Haldiram's, snack maker wants $10 billion valuation: Report1 min read 06 Sep 2023, 03:01 PM IST
Tata Group's consumer unit in talks to buy 51% of Haldiram's, but uncomfortable with $10 billion valuation.
MUMBAI/NEW DELHI : Tata Group's consumer unit is in talks to buy at least 51% of popular Indian snack food maker Haldiram's but is not comfortable with the $10 billion valuation sought, two people briefed on the matter said.
