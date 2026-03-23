Tata Semiconductor raises $735 million for chip fab, pledges Dholera land

New Delhi/Bengaluru: Tata Semiconductor Manufacturing Pvt Ltd has raised ₹6,835 crore (about $735 million) from five foreign banks to fund its ₹91,000 crore semiconductor fabrication (fab) facility in Gujarat. The lenders have put conditions on ownership, branding and equity that reflect their reliance on the Tata Group’s credit profile and the tight financing terms shaping India’s chip manufacturing push, according to company filings and executives aware of the matter.