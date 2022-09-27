Tata, Singapore Airlines may merge Vistara, Air India

A merger of Air India and Vistara may not only provide economies of scale to both Vistara and Air India but also open up access to dozens of new slots globally for Singapore Airlines on the one hand and help Tata Sons consolidate its aviation business balance sheets on the other. Air India and Vistara are expected to retain their individual brand identities post-merger, though eventually, only one brand may remain.

