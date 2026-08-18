Tata Sons AGM adjourned as quorum falls short for first time in group’s history

Written By Sayantani Biswas
Published18 Aug 2026, 04:33 PM IST
Chairman of Tata Sons Natarajan Chandrasekaran attends the unveiling of the Tata Avinya concept car during a global launch event in Mumbai, India, April 29, 2022.
Chairman of Tata Sons Natarajan Chandrasekaran attends the unveiling of the Tata Avinya concept car during a global launch event in Mumbai, India, April 29, 2022. (REUTERS)

The 108th annual general meeting of Tata Sons was adjourned on Tuesday, August 18, due to lack of quorum, according to a PTI report citing officials familiar with the development.

According to Moneycontrol, the AGM began at 2:30 pm, as scheduled, and was adjourned at 3 pm.

The meeting could not proceed as a joint representative of the two largest Tata Trusts, the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust and Sir Ratan Tata Trust, was absent, despite their representation being essential to constitute the quorum.

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Among the Tata Sons directors, N Chandrasekaran and Anita George were present in Bombay House, the group headquarters in South Mumbai, while Tata Trusts' chairman Noel Tata and Venu Srinivasan joined the meeting virtually, PTI reported.

Former Tata Group insider Mehli Mistry, whose appointment to several Tata Trusts had been rejected, also attended the meeting virtually in his capacity as executor of the late Tata Sons chairman Ratan Tata’s will.

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Tata Trusts hold nearly two-thirds of Tata Sons, and the SDTT and the SRTT are two of the most important bodies within the string of non-profits that make up the wider Tata Trusts, PTI reported.

The SRTT is under restrictions due to orders issued by the Maharashtra Charities Commissioner, which has asked the body not to make any major decisions or hold meetings.

The AGM was considered key because it comes within a week of current Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran opting out of reappointment after his term ends next February.

(More to come…)

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