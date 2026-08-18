Tata Sons AGM adjourned for first time: What happens to N Chandrasekaran now?

Tata Sons’ annual general meeting was adjourned on Tuesday (18 August)after the company failed to meet the quorum required under its Articles of Association, leaving key shareholder decisions pending and raising a crucial question over N Chandrasekaran’s position on the board.

The AGM was expected to consider Chandrasekaran’s reappointment as a director, along with Tata Sons’ financial statements for 2025-26 and a dividend for the year ended March 31, 2026. Chandrasekaran has already said he will not seek another term as Tata Sons chairman after his current tenure ends in February 2027.

Why was the Tata Sons AGM adjourned? The meeting could not proceed because the required quorum was not present. Under Article 86 of Tata Sons’ Articles of Association, at least five members must be personally present at an AGM.

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This must include a representative jointly nominated by the Sir Ratan Tata Trust (SRTT) and Sir Dorabji Tata Trust (SDTT), provided the two trusts together hold at least 40% of Tata Sons.

SRTT and SDTT hold 23.56% and 27.98%, respectively, giving the two trusts a combined stake of more than 51% in Tata Sons. The Tata Trusts collectively own nearly two-thirds of the holding company.

However, SRTT was unable to nominate a representative because of an ongoing regulatory dispute concerning the composition of its board of trustees. The resulting absence meant that the quorum requirement could not be fulfilled.

The AGM was therefore adjourned and not rescheduled or postponed to another date.

Will N Chandrasekaran remain a Tata Sons Chairman? That is now one of the key questions following the adjournment.

N Chandrasekaran's directorship was scheduled to come up for consideration at the AGM. Since shareholders could not take up the agenda, his reappointment could not be decided at the meeting.

People familiar with the matter believe Chandrasekaran is likely to continue as a director until a legally valid AGM is held and shareholders are able to take up the matter.

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The AGM was also scheduled to approve Tata Sons’ standalone and consolidated financial statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2026, and declare a dividend on the company's ordinary shares for 2025-26.

Chandrasekaran’s exit puts Tata succession in focus The development comes days after Chandrasekaran announced that he would not seek another term as Tata Sons chairman when his current tenure ends in February.

In his statement announcing the decision, Chandrasekaran said one of the Tata Sons directors had opposed his reappointment. He said the lack of unanimity contributed to his decision to step aside.

His departure comes at a significant juncture for the Tata Group seeking to turn around loss-making ventures such as Air India and Tata Digital. Tata Sons is also dealing with uncertainty surrounding the Reserve Bank of India's requirements relating to a potential listing.

Tata Trusts dispute complicates Tata Sons governance The quorum problem is linked to a dispute involving SRTT and the Maharashtra Charity Commissioner.

The regulator has found that SRTT was not complying with a recently introduced rule limiting lifetime trustees to one-fourth of the total strength.

SRTT currently has six trustees, three of whom, Jimmy Naval Tata, Jehangir HC Jehangir and Noel Naval Tata, are lifetime or permanent trustees.

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One possible way of resolving the issue, according to legal experts cited by PTI, would be for the lifetime trustees to relinquish their existing positions and be reappointed for fixed terms, bringing the trust into compliance with Section 30A(2) of the Maharashtra Public Trusts Act.

Until the dispute is resolved, however, the inability of SRTT to nominate its representative can directly affect Tata Sons' corporate functioning.

Who attended the Tata Sons AGM? Chandrasekaran and Anita George arrived at Bombay House, Tata Group's headquarters in south Mumbai, ahead of the scheduled AGM.

Tata Trusts nominee director Noel Tata joined the meeting virtually.

Chandrasekaran left Bombay House at around 4.30 pm on Tuesday and did not speak to reporters waiting outside.

The development follows another change within SRTT. Tata Trusts Vice-Chairman Vijay Singh stepped down as an SRTT trustee earlier this week and decided not to seek renewal after his term ended on August 14.