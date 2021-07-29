Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Tata Sons arm Panatone Finvest to acquire controlling stake in Tejas Network

Tata Sons arm Panatone Finvest to acquire controlling stake in Tejas Network

The domestic telecom gear maker said that it sees a very large opportunity in the telecom sector
Tejas Networks hit the upper circuit after it rose 4.99% to 246

Panatone Finvest Limited, a subsidiary of Tata Sons Private Limited, will acquire a controlling stake in Tejas Networks, the company said in a regulatory filing on Thursda. The domestic telecom gear maker said that it sees a very large opportunity in the telecom sector both in India and global markets with the new cycle of investments in 5G and fiber-based broadband rollouts.

In a communication to the BSE, Tejas Networks said,"Panatone and other certain companies of the Tata group would make a public announcement to acquire up to 4.03 crore equity shares of Tejas Networks representing 26.00% of the emerging voting capital in accordance with SEBI Takeover Regulations. "

Tejas Networks hit the upper circuit after it rose 4.99% to 246 after the announcement on the Bombay Stock Exchange.

More details awaited

