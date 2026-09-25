Tata clash has biz families revisiting governance, control

NEW DELHI,MUMBAI : If even a 66% stake can leave the largest shareholder vulnerable to a boardroom challenge at one of India’s most iconic business groups, how secure is promoter control elsewhere?
NEW DELHI,MUMBAI : If even a 66% stake can leave the largest shareholder vulnerable to a boardroom challenge at one of India’s most iconic business groups, how secure is promoter control elsewhere?
Last week's Tata Sons clash has already set off such conversations among Indian business families. Family-business advisers and lawyers say the 17 September episode is prompting promoters to revisit their Trust and LLP structures, as they seek counsel over the possibility of a dispute with boards in future.
Last week's Tata Sons clash has already set off such conversations among Indian business families. Family-business advisers and lawyers say the 17 September episode is prompting promoters to revisit their Trust and LLP structures, as they seek counsel over the possibility of a dispute with boards in future.
At least three family-business experts and two lawyers said the 17 September episode may lead to promoters re-examining how their controlling stakes are held and governed, with many families opting to use Trusts to consolidate ownership, prevent fragmentation of their holdings and have better governance structure to deal with conflicts.
That also means clarifying the powers of shareholders, trustees and boards, and taking a closer look at how much control is placed with professional managers, as per the legal experts.
While some experts say a well-structured Trust can protect families’ rights over the future of the business, others expect greater caution around giving professionals significant control over entities holding family shareholdings.
“The immediate concern for promoter families is that this episode could make them question whether professional leaders entrusted with running their institutions will remain aligned with the promoter’s long-term interests when power begins to shift,” said Srinath Sridharan, corporate advisor and author of Family and Dhanda.
“The perception that a professional can seemingly influence the direction of an entire group despite an established promoter structure could make Indian promoters relook at their holding structures, including structures through Trusts and LLPs, to ensure adequate control of their businesses,” Sridharan said.
Nitin Potdar, a Mumbai-based independent corporate lawyer, said the events of 17 September raise questions about whether a robust family shareholding structure can actually protect the interests of the largest shareholder.
“If Tata's elaborate mechanism enshrined in the articles of association can still lead to such a situation, then there is no answer to what structure can actually protect promoters' interests,” he said.
Families seek stronger ownership structures
Shareholders of a privately-held company recently reached out to one of the lawyers Mint spoke to for advice over concern on any similar conflict breaking out in their company, as control was scattered across family members on the board.
Promoters of family-run companies are increasingly opting for the family Trust model to protect their ownership, while professional managers take charge of various aspects of their expanding company, taking cue from conglomerates such as the Tata group and the Adani group.
The founding promoters of electrical equipment maker Havells India Ltd, real estate giant Prestige Estates Ltd, Sona Comstar and Amara Raja also own company shares through Trusts.
For context, on 17 September, the Tata Sons board chose to extend N. Chandrasekaran’s tenure for five years despite opposition from Noel Tata, chairman of Tata Trusts and a Trust-nominated director on the Tata Sons board. Tata Trusts, which holds 66% of Tata Sons, has challenged the validity of the decision. The episode has since sparked a wider discussion around how business families structure their ownership and their relationship with company boards.
No one-size-fits-all answer
Ketan Dalal, managing partner at Katalyst Advisors, a boutique structuring and advisory firm, however, notes there is no immediate impact or worry from the latest events for promoter families since a family structure like the Tata Trusts and Tata Sons is unique in the Indian corporate landscape.
“The one learning to draw from this for promoter families will be a better grasp of the governance structure. The largest shareholders have to understand the architecture of the board, and not take votes for granted for any particular issue,” said Dalal. "Also, there is a need for clear and documented understanding between families, to mitigate the dispute possibilities within the family itself. But each structure will have its own unique characteristic.”
A senior lawyer, who works with families planning their shareholding and succession, suggests there could be a greater impetus on preventing scattering of shareholding in larger families where multiple generations have branched out.
"In our conversations with families, the critical point is on maintaining control. Scattering of shareholding across family members is not ideal, which is why there is greater impetus of consolidating it within a few family trusts. The shift towards professional management will continue, but in any board conflict, the most important thing for the family is having consolidated shareholding," the lawyer noted, adding that ultimately the promoter holding the controlling stake will manage to succeed if the voting rights are secured.
Tata structure may not be a template
Trusts have also not been free of disputes over the past year even if the shareholding is consolidating, as seen in the case of the RK Family Trust, which controls the promoter entity of auto component major Sona Comstar. Post demise of chairman and non-executive director Sunjay Kapur, the validity of the Trust has been questioned by his mother.
With the Tata Trusts-Tata Sons boardroom battle continuing, some also suggest that the lessons from the event can have wider implications for how the role of board and promoters will be seen.
“I would expect the Tata Sons episode to make some business families more cautious and prompt a review of their holding arrangements. The broader lesson, in my view, is that consolidating share ownership does not necessarily create agreement about how the associated control should be exercised,” said Saptarshi Purkayastha, professor (strategic management), Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta.
“We should also be careful about generalizing from Tata. Its controlling trusts have charitable purposes; they are not private family trusts established to preserve wealth for family beneficiaries," he said. "An LLP is a different legal arrangement again, with partners’ mutual rights and duties substantially governed by the partnership agreement, subject to the law.”