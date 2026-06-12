Tata Sons board meeting: Chairman N Chandrasekaran not in focus today; what is?

The Tata Sons board is set to meet on 12 June to approve the annual accounts and dividend for FY 2025-26. Tata Sons is the holding company of the Tata Groups.

However, major issues which have drawn contention, including extending the tenure of Chairman N Chandrasekaran and the potential listing of Tata Sons, are not on the agenda today, The Indian Express reported citing sources.

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Sources also told the newspaper there is little likelihood of any decision regarding the appointment of new nominee directors from Tata Trusts to the Tata Sons board.

The matter has been delayed as the board of Sir Ratan Tata Trust (SRTT) has been unable to convene and take decisions following an order issued by the Maharashtra Charity Commissioner.

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