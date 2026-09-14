Test looms for Tata Sons board meet amid division in Tata Trusts

Mumbai: Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd’s governance framework faces a tough test at Thursday’s board meeting, as a sharp rift between the representatives of its controlling shareholder threatens to stall key decisions on leadership and a potential public listing.
The six-member board of Tata Sons will meet on 17 September, the first time since chairman N. Chandrasekaran said he would leave when his term ends in February. While Sir Dorabji Tata Trust (SDTT), the largest shareholder, accepted the decision and initiated a search panel under the firm's Articles of Association, an internal division and a regulatory order have stalled the process.