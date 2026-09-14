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Test looms for Tata Sons board meet amid division in Tata Trusts

Varun SoodSatish John
4 min read14 Sep 2026, 06:00 AM IST
The six-member board of Tata Sons will meet on 17 September, the first time since chairman N. Chandrasekaran announced exit in February.
The six-member board of Tata Sons will meet on 17 September, the first time since chairman N. Chandrasekaran announced exit in February.(Bloomberg)
Summary

Only a consensus between Noel Tata, who wants to keep Tata Sons private, and Venu Srinivasan, who wants a Tata Sons IPO, can resolve the deadlock.

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Mumbai: Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd’s governance framework faces a tough test at Thursday’s board meeting, as a sharp rift between the representatives of its controlling shareholder threatens to stall key decisions on leadership and a potential public listing.

Mumbai: Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd’s governance framework faces a tough test at Thursday’s board meeting, as a sharp rift between the representatives of its controlling shareholder threatens to stall key decisions on leadership and a potential public listing.

The six-member board of Tata Sons will meet on 17 September, the first time since chairman N. Chandrasekaran said he would leave when his term ends in February. While Sir Dorabji Tata Trust (SDTT), the largest shareholder, accepted the decision and initiated a search panel under the firm's Articles of Association, an internal division and a regulatory order have stalled the process.

The six-member board of Tata Sons will meet on 17 September, the first time since chairman N. Chandrasekaran said he would leave when his term ends in February. While Sir Dorabji Tata Trust (SDTT), the largest shareholder, accepted the decision and initiated a search panel under the firm's Articles of Association, an internal division and a regulatory order have stalled the process.

Tata Trusts enjoys unique rights over the functioning of Tata Sons, such as the right to choose a new chairman, and approve changes to capital structure that a potential IPO would bring. The board meeting comes against the backdrop of a deadlock over the chairman selection process, as well as differences among the trustees over an IPO.

Tata Trusts chair Noel Tata wants Tata Sons to remain private, a stance that trustees earlier agreed to, while Venu Srinivasan, the Trusts' vice chairman and second nominee on Tata Sons' board, has reversed his stance and endorsed a public listing.

“The chairman of Tata Sons is requested to exercise best endeavours to ensure that Tata Sons does not change its current status as an unlisted private company and that Tata Sons fully engages with the Reserve Bank of India in this regard,” read a resolution passed at the board meeting of Sir Ratan Tata Trust, the second principal trust, on 28 July last year.

Veto rights

Tata Trusts’ nominees on the board have veto rights over eight broad areas of Tata Sons, according to its AoA. These include approval of a five-year strategic plan, the annual business plan, any investment over 100 crore, how Tata Sons votes at group companies’ general meetings, and any borrowing that would push total debt beyond twice net worth.

The other three clauses where Tata Trusts’ nominees have final say are changes in capital structure, pledging or selling Tata group company stakes, and anything affecting Tata Trusts' shareholding in Tata Sons.

This means Tata Sons cannot independently decide on an IPO, and that one of the trustees of its controlling shareholder has reversed his stance from what the Trusts had directed earlier, throwing up a dilemma after the RBI's Saturday decision that essentially mandates a public listing.

Since a potential listing would change Tata Trusts' ownership from its current 65.9%, only a consensus between Noel Tata, who wants to keep Tata Sons private, and Srinivasan, who wants an IPO, can resolve the deadlock.

“There is no casting vote of Tata Sons chairman as the rules clearly say this decision is to be made by Tata Trusts,” said a group executive. “Tata Trusts would ask Tata Sons in the board meeting to keep the group company private.”

“Going to court,” the executive answered when asked what options the Tata Group has now.

Articles 121A(e) and 121A(g) of Tata Sons’ AoA classify any capital issuance and dilution of Tata Trusts' shareholding as reserved matters requiring affirmative votes from both Trust nominees on the board. Because Noel and Venu have opposing views, their deadlock prevents an affirmative majority and blocks approval of a new resolution.

On 13 August, SDTT accepted Chandrasekaran's decision to leave and began the search for a successor by announcing that a five-member panel would be set up.

Head of board

Chandrasekaran heads Tata Sons’s six-member board. Besides Noel Tata and Srinivasan, the board includes group chief financial officer Saurabh Agrawal, and independent directors Harish Manwani and Anita Marangoly George. Trustee Vijay Singh, who also favours a Tata Sons IPO, is no longer on the board of Tata Sons, though he continues as a trustee on SDTT.

Chandrasekaran’s renewal as director on Tata Sons’ board could not be taken up at the 18 August annual general meeting due to a lack of quorum, as Sir Ratan Tata Trust (SRTT) could not jointly appoint a director with SDTT. This is because the Maharashtra Charity Commissioner prevents Sir Ratan Tata Trust from holding board meetings or making decisions.

A Tata Trusts executive said signing the prospectus and related IPO documents as a promoter will be challenging because almost all trustees, except Srinivasan and Vijay Singh, have reaffirmed their stance on keeping Tata Sons private.

A separate clause, Article 104B, acts as a tie-breaker, but only when the two Trusts disagree on appointing directors.

Under Article 104B, when there is any difference between the SDTT and the Sir Ratan Tata Trust (SRTT), the majority of all trustees counted in aggregate across both Trusts shall prevail.

Also Read | An email throws up fresh questions on Tata Sons' clean chit to top exec

Unclear stance

For now, it is unclear whether SDTT would ask its nominees what stance to take and whether this clause would be used to break the deadlock between two of its representatives on the board of Tata Sons.

SDTT, which owns 27.98% of Tata Sons, counts Noel Tata, Venu Srinivasan, Vijay Singh, Darius Khambata, Noel’s son Neville Tata and former Titan Co. Ltd. CEO Bhaskar Bhat as trustees. SRTT, which owns 23.56%, has five trustees. Besides Noel Tata, Srinivasan and Khambata, the trustees are Pune-based businessman and philanthropist Jehangir H.C. Jehangir and Ratan Tata’s younger brother, Jimmy Tata.

Tata Trusts is an umbrella entity that comprises 15 philanthropic entities, seven of which own shares in Tata Sons. Besides SDTT and SRTT, JRD Tata Trust owns 4.01% while Tata Education Trust and Tata Social Welfare Trust own 3.73%. MK Tata Trust owns 0.6% and Sarvajanik Seva Trust owns 0.1%.

Shapoorji Pallonji Group owns 18.38% in Tata Sons, nine Tata Group companies own 12.86%, and seven individuals own the remaining 2.87%.

Also Read | Inside Noel Tata’s unenviable inheritance
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Meet the Author

Varun Sood

Varun Sood has been a business journalist writing on corporate affairs for the past 17 years. He curRead more

rently oversees corporate coverage, including information technology (IT) services, aviation, auto, metals and mining, and conglomerates at Mint. He started as a reporter at Business Standard in 2005, after a short internship at the Economic and Political Weekly. Having worked across newsrooms in Delhi and Mumbai, including at DNA, the Financial Times, and the Economic Times, he is now based in Bengaluru. He is most proud of his work over the last decade at Mint, including writing about the rise and fall of some CEOs at Infosys, TCS, Cognizant, and Wipro. His first book, “Azim Premji: The Man Beyond the Billions”, was published by HarperCollins in October 2020. These days, he is spending more time reading annual reports and analysts' transcripts. Varun’s two pet peeves are access journalism and the dying art of interviews with business leaders. If you think there is something wrong inside your company or there are problems with corporate governance that you'd like to highlight, email him at varun.sood@livemint.com.

Read Less
Satish John

Satish John serves as the Managing Editor at Mint, bringing over 30 years of experience in business Read more

journalism. He began his career in 1996 as a reporter at the Telegraph after a brief stint in the corporate sector. During his three decades of journalism, Satish has written on almost all sectors, including conglomerates, power, metals and mining, aviation and auto. Before joining Mint in 2022 (this is his second stint with the paper after earlier working from 2008 to 2011), Satish worked at The Economic Times and DNA. At Mint, Satish oversees the corporate, banking and markets coverage. One of his key roles is to manage news reporting teams and ensure their coordination across cities. The other important role he plays is in helping the paper get big news scoops and stories. His colleagues say he is a great raconteur and always has some interesting stories about promoters and companies. These days, Satish is exploring podcasts and AI tools to better tell stories and reach a wider audience. Inside the newsroom, reporters and editors continue to ideate with Satish to better their stories.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeCompaniesNewsTest looms for Tata Sons board meet amid division in Tata Trusts

Test looms for Tata Sons board meet amid division in Tata Trusts

Varun SoodSatish John
4 min read14 Sep 2026, 06:00 AM IST
The six-member board of Tata Sons will meet on 17 September, the first time since chairman N. Chandrasekaran announced exit in February.
The six-member board of Tata Sons will meet on 17 September, the first time since chairman N. Chandrasekaran announced exit in February.(Bloomberg)
Summary

Only a consensus between Noel Tata, who wants to keep Tata Sons private, and Venu Srinivasan, who wants a Tata Sons IPO, can resolve the deadlock.

Gift this article

Mumbai: Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd’s governance framework faces a tough test at Thursday’s board meeting, as a sharp rift between the representatives of its controlling shareholder threatens to stall key decisions on leadership and a potential public listing.

Mumbai: Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd’s governance framework faces a tough test at Thursday’s board meeting, as a sharp rift between the representatives of its controlling shareholder threatens to stall key decisions on leadership and a potential public listing.

The six-member board of Tata Sons will meet on 17 September, the first time since chairman N. Chandrasekaran said he would leave when his term ends in February. While Sir Dorabji Tata Trust (SDTT), the largest shareholder, accepted the decision and initiated a search panel under the firm's Articles of Association, an internal division and a regulatory order have stalled the process.

The six-member board of Tata Sons will meet on 17 September, the first time since chairman N. Chandrasekaran said he would leave when his term ends in February. While Sir Dorabji Tata Trust (SDTT), the largest shareholder, accepted the decision and initiated a search panel under the firm's Articles of Association, an internal division and a regulatory order have stalled the process.

Tata Trusts enjoys unique rights over the functioning of Tata Sons, such as the right to choose a new chairman, and approve changes to capital structure that a potential IPO would bring. The board meeting comes against the backdrop of a deadlock over the chairman selection process, as well as differences among the trustees over an IPO.

Tata Trusts chair Noel Tata wants Tata Sons to remain private, a stance that trustees earlier agreed to, while Venu Srinivasan, the Trusts' vice chairman and second nominee on Tata Sons' board, has reversed his stance and endorsed a public listing.

“The chairman of Tata Sons is requested to exercise best endeavours to ensure that Tata Sons does not change its current status as an unlisted private company and that Tata Sons fully engages with the Reserve Bank of India in this regard,” read a resolution passed at the board meeting of Sir Ratan Tata Trust, the second principal trust, on 28 July last year.

Veto rights

Tata Trusts’ nominees on the board have veto rights over eight broad areas of Tata Sons, according to its AoA. These include approval of a five-year strategic plan, the annual business plan, any investment over 100 crore, how Tata Sons votes at group companies’ general meetings, and any borrowing that would push total debt beyond twice net worth.

The other three clauses where Tata Trusts’ nominees have final say are changes in capital structure, pledging or selling Tata group company stakes, and anything affecting Tata Trusts' shareholding in Tata Sons.

This means Tata Sons cannot independently decide on an IPO, and that one of the trustees of its controlling shareholder has reversed his stance from what the Trusts had directed earlier, throwing up a dilemma after the RBI's Saturday decision that essentially mandates a public listing.

Since a potential listing would change Tata Trusts' ownership from its current 65.9%, only a consensus between Noel Tata, who wants to keep Tata Sons private, and Srinivasan, who wants an IPO, can resolve the deadlock.

“There is no casting vote of Tata Sons chairman as the rules clearly say this decision is to be made by Tata Trusts,” said a group executive. “Tata Trusts would ask Tata Sons in the board meeting to keep the group company private.”

“Going to court,” the executive answered when asked what options the Tata Group has now.

Articles 121A(e) and 121A(g) of Tata Sons’ AoA classify any capital issuance and dilution of Tata Trusts' shareholding as reserved matters requiring affirmative votes from both Trust nominees on the board. Because Noel and Venu have opposing views, their deadlock prevents an affirmative majority and blocks approval of a new resolution.

On 13 August, SDTT accepted Chandrasekaran's decision to leave and began the search for a successor by announcing that a five-member panel would be set up.

Head of board

Chandrasekaran heads Tata Sons’s six-member board. Besides Noel Tata and Srinivasan, the board includes group chief financial officer Saurabh Agrawal, and independent directors Harish Manwani and Anita Marangoly George. Trustee Vijay Singh, who also favours a Tata Sons IPO, is no longer on the board of Tata Sons, though he continues as a trustee on SDTT.

Chandrasekaran’s renewal as director on Tata Sons’ board could not be taken up at the 18 August annual general meeting due to a lack of quorum, as Sir Ratan Tata Trust (SRTT) could not jointly appoint a director with SDTT. This is because the Maharashtra Charity Commissioner prevents Sir Ratan Tata Trust from holding board meetings or making decisions.

A Tata Trusts executive said signing the prospectus and related IPO documents as a promoter will be challenging because almost all trustees, except Srinivasan and Vijay Singh, have reaffirmed their stance on keeping Tata Sons private.

A separate clause, Article 104B, acts as a tie-breaker, but only when the two Trusts disagree on appointing directors.

Under Article 104B, when there is any difference between the SDTT and the Sir Ratan Tata Trust (SRTT), the majority of all trustees counted in aggregate across both Trusts shall prevail.

Also Read | An email throws up fresh questions on Tata Sons' clean chit to top exec

Unclear stance

For now, it is unclear whether SDTT would ask its nominees what stance to take and whether this clause would be used to break the deadlock between two of its representatives on the board of Tata Sons.

SDTT, which owns 27.98% of Tata Sons, counts Noel Tata, Venu Srinivasan, Vijay Singh, Darius Khambata, Noel’s son Neville Tata and former Titan Co. Ltd. CEO Bhaskar Bhat as trustees. SRTT, which owns 23.56%, has five trustees. Besides Noel Tata, Srinivasan and Khambata, the trustees are Pune-based businessman and philanthropist Jehangir H.C. Jehangir and Ratan Tata’s younger brother, Jimmy Tata.

Tata Trusts is an umbrella entity that comprises 15 philanthropic entities, seven of which own shares in Tata Sons. Besides SDTT and SRTT, JRD Tata Trust owns 4.01% while Tata Education Trust and Tata Social Welfare Trust own 3.73%. MK Tata Trust owns 0.6% and Sarvajanik Seva Trust owns 0.1%.

Shapoorji Pallonji Group owns 18.38% in Tata Sons, nine Tata Group companies own 12.86%, and seven individuals own the remaining 2.87%.

Also Read | Inside Noel Tata’s unenviable inheritance
Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Varun Sood

Varun Sood has been a business journalist writing on corporate affairs for the past 17 years. He curRead more

rently oversees corporate coverage, including information technology (IT) services, aviation, auto, metals and mining, and conglomerates at Mint. He started as a reporter at Business Standard in 2005, after a short internship at the Economic and Political Weekly. Having worked across newsrooms in Delhi and Mumbai, including at DNA, the Financial Times, and the Economic Times, he is now based in Bengaluru. He is most proud of his work over the last decade at Mint, including writing about the rise and fall of some CEOs at Infosys, TCS, Cognizant, and Wipro. His first book, “Azim Premji: The Man Beyond the Billions”, was published by HarperCollins in October 2020. These days, he is spending more time reading annual reports and analysts' transcripts. Varun’s two pet peeves are access journalism and the dying art of interviews with business leaders. If you think there is something wrong inside your company or there are problems with corporate governance that you'd like to highlight, email him at varun.sood@livemint.com.

Read Less
Satish John

Satish John serves as the Managing Editor at Mint, bringing over 30 years of experience in business Read more

journalism. He began his career in 1996 as a reporter at the Telegraph after a brief stint in the corporate sector. During his three decades of journalism, Satish has written on almost all sectors, including conglomerates, power, metals and mining, aviation and auto. Before joining Mint in 2022 (this is his second stint with the paper after earlier working from 2008 to 2011), Satish worked at The Economic Times and DNA. At Mint, Satish oversees the corporate, banking and markets coverage. One of his key roles is to manage news reporting teams and ensure their coordination across cities. The other important role he plays is in helping the paper get big news scoops and stories. His colleagues say he is a great raconteur and always has some interesting stories about promoters and companies. These days, Satish is exploring podcasts and AI tools to better tell stories and reach a wider audience. Inside the newsroom, reporters and editors continue to ideate with Satish to better their stories.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
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