India’s Tata Group is entering a critical fortnight as the conglomerate’s controlling shareholders and holding company has back-to-back meetings amid a governance dispute that has spilled beyond the boardroom.

The board of Sir Dorabji Tata Trust, or SDTT—one of the two main charities led by Noel Tata—on Friday approved five philanthropic proposals worth ₹2,000 crore but didn’t discuss the listing of Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd., according to people familiar with the matter who asked not to be identified as the details are not public.

The meeting was being keenly watched as it was the first formal gathering since a Tata Sons board meeting in September that exposed an unusual rift between the founding family and directors over a potential listing and Chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran’s tenure. Next week, the holding company’s board is expected to revisit these issues.

At the heart of the disagreement is whether Tata Sons should pursue a public listing after the Reserve Bank of India designated it an “upper layer” non-banking financial company, a classification that carries a listing requirement. The debate has increasingly come to encompass broader questions about who controls Tata Sons and governance at the Tata Trusts, the philanthropic body which owns 66% in the company.

Trustees Venu Srinivasan and Vijay Singh have separately challenged Tata Trusts Chairman Noel Tata on governance matters, while local media reports said Jimmy Tata, Noel Tata’s half brother, backed Chandrasekaran’s reappointment and a Tata Sons listing—positions that differ from Noel Tata’s efforts to keep the holding company private.

The other key charity, Sir Ratan Tata Trust, is facing regulatory curbs on holding meetings, leaving only SDTT to weigh in on the listing debate. But with the SDTT board leaving out this contentious issue from discussions on Friday, Tata Sons board meeting on 26 November now becomes the focal point to see how this power tussle pans out.

Tata Sons oversees companies that generated about $185 billion in revenue in the year ended March and own businesses ranging from Jaguar Land Rover to Tetley tea.

A spokesperson for the Tata Trusts didn’t immediately respond to a request for comments on the board meeting discussions. Representatives for Tata Sons also didn’t respond to an emailed query.

The dispute burst into public view on 17 September, when Tata Sons directors overruled opposition from Noel Tata on moving ahead with listing-related efforts and extending Chandrasekaran’s term by five years. The disagreements have since spilled into the Tata Trusts themselves.

With New Delhi urging an amicable truce but offering no formal mediation, the standoff is already paralysing parts of the business empire central to India’s semiconductor ambitions. The Maharashtra Charity Commissioner’s freeze on proceedings at one of the Tata Trusts has complicated Tata Sons’ ability to hold its annual general meeting, approve audited financials, pay dividends and raise fresh capital.

The pressure on the Tata Group intensified this month after the RBI reiterated that Tata Sons must comply with all rules applicable to top-tier NBFCs. The RBI’s 16 November communication came in response to the company’s request for guidance on regulatory compliance. While the letter didn't set a fresh deadline or announce enforcement action, it underscored the limited options available to Noel Tata, who wants Tata Sons to remain privately held.

While a public float would subject the holding company to heightened market scrutiny, Noel Tata and some in Tata Trusts fear it will dilute their control and leave the group vulnerable to hostile takeovers. Directors who support a listing have argued that complying with regulatory requirements would remove a persistent overhang and improve governance standards.

At the upcoming meeting, Tata Sons directors are expected to review quarterly group performance before turning to the contentious items, according to people familiar with the matter.

Noel is expected to press alternatives that could allow Tata Sons to remain privately held, the people said, adding that the agenda, however, is likely to be finalised closer to the meeting as there are several moving parts.

Restructuring Proposal One proposal would involve folding Tata Electronics and Tata Consulting Engineers into Tata Sons. The restructuring would convert the company from a pure holding entity into a holding-operating company, potentially helping it avoid the central bank’s listing requirement, although the plan would still need board approval and a no-objection certificate from the regulator.

A second proposal backed by Noel Tata supports a plan by minority shareholder Shapoorji Pallonji Group to monetise part of its stake in Tata Sons through a phased capital reduction process. Under the proposal, Sterling Investments Corp. and Cyrus Investments would sell shares in two tranches over 18 months, likely easing some of the pressures that have intensified the listing debate.

With Srinivasan and Singh closing ranks, Noel’s hand has also been weakened by the exit of Darius Khambata, who emerged as one of the most vocal defenders of the anti-listing camp and the Tata Trusts’ control over Tata Sons.

Khambata, in a recent letter to Srinivasan and Singh seen by Bloomberg News, criticised them for their public campaign against the Tata Trusts’ leadership, questioned their abrupt shift in support for a listing and accused them of taking internal disagreements to regulators and the media.